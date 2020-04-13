Perception Pescador Pro 12.0 Kayak Review

The word "Pescador" literally means fish in the Spanish language. Situated in Greenville, South Carolina, Perception Kayaks is a company of passionate kayakers who loves to design, mold, and hand-assemble every one of their kayaks. Perception Pescador 12 is one of the finest fishing kayaks of the market. Perception Pescador Pro series is the revamped version of their famous Pescador series. This sit-on-top kayak is designed to cater to the anglers who just want more from their kayaks. Follow our review of Perception Pescador Pro 12.0 kayak to learn more about it, and to determine if it got all the necessary features that you are looking for in a fishing kayak.

Perception Pescador Pro 12 An adjustable and removable top-notch seating system

Leakproof one-piece roto-molded construction

Large front and rear open storage to keep gears



Hand-assembled in the USA



Increased Durability: Replaceable skid plate on bottom



Integrated accessory rails on each gunwale to add fishing rods and gears



Quick-adjust footrests Slightly heavy

Specifications

Length: 12 feet

Width: 32.5 inches

Weight: 64 pounds



Max Capacity: 375 lbs

Deck Height: 14.5 inches

Material: Polyethylene

Best for: Flatwater kayaking and fishing



Number of paddlers: 1 Person

As the name suggests, Pescador Pro 12 is a 12-foot long single person kayak for fishing. It weighs 64 pounds, thanks to the lightweight polyethylene material used for the hull. You will be able to buy this kayak in more than five different stylish colors: Dapper, Moss Camo, Grasshopper, Red Tiger, Salsa, and Sonic Camo. It comes with an adjustable seat. You will find more about the adjustable seat below.

Type

By looking at the pictures, you can tell that this is a sit-on-top kayak. If you have been following this website, you already know that I have a soft spot for sit-on-top kayaks. I strongly feel that sit-on-top kayaks are best for fishing purposes. It just gives you enough space that is important for fishing. Perception Pescador 12.0 fishing kayak is a great angler kayak that can be used for recreational purposes in slow-moving waters like lakes, pongs, calm rivers, streams, coaster area, etc. You can use it in the open ocean too. However, I highly suggest you guys not to use it in choppy water.

Fishing Features

Perception Pescador 12 Pro is a fishing kayak. It boasts dual molded-in rod holders to keep your kayak fishing poles ready for fishing. If you want, tackle storage console can be rigged for fish finder electronics too. You will find a paddle park that provides hands-free for fishing and other activities like sightseeing or photography. You can also take advantage of the integrated accessory rails on the gunwale for fishing rod holders, fish finders, and other fishing accessories.

Seating System

Pescador Pro 12 comes with a removable stadium-style seat that has two positions: upright and recline. This back-friendly seat comes with superior cushioning to make sure that you are comfortable while fishing for long hours. You can keep fishing for all-day, thanks to the built-in ergonomic support. The mesh design offers a great breathability option that is loved by the anglers. Also, did I forgot to mention that the seat is removable? You can either keep it attached on the kayak while fishing or put it on the sand to sit near to the beach fire. You can lower the seat for relaxed paddling or raise it to have a better view for optimum casting.

Construction

Perception Kayaks are just not an another kayak manufacturer on the market. They have been in the business for a long time, and the products they made comes with top-notch quality. If you don't know already, all of the perceptions kayaks are hand-assembled. Perception Pescador 12 Pro kayak is made of using high-quality polyethylene, which is lightweight but highly durable. Its seamless one-piece construction allows it to tackle the harsh marine environment. You can use Pescador Pro 12.0 in both freshwater and saltwater. Also, you will be glad to hear that the Pescador Pro 12 kayak is made in the United States of America.

Storage

As an angler, you might be wondering if the Pescador Pro 12.0 kayak got enough space for you to stow the big fishes you will catch. You will be glad to know that the Perception Pescador Pro 12 comes with tons of storage options. It comes with a molded-in stern tank well with bungee keepers and a molded-in bow tank well. Also, the bow tank well is covered with mesh. Both the large front and rear open storage is enough to keep your fishing cooler, tackle, and other fishing gears.

Comfort

Due to the smart design, it gives you enough leg space. Keepers adjustable foot-brace system also makes it easy to keep the proper paddling posture. If you are wondering if you could paddle for a long day in a Pescador Pro 12 kayak, you have nothing to worry about. As we mentioned before, Pescador's seat is one of the finest kayak seats available on the market. You can adjust it to have perfect comfort. You can either slide it forward or backward for the perfect position. Additionally, the breathable mesh area ensures cooling airflow to keep you cool on sunny days.

Other Features

Perception Kayak Pescador Pro 12 comes with tons of other cool features too. You will find a molded cup holder that can be used to hold a cup of coffee or a bottle of juice. There are two carry handles on both the bow and stern for better portability. Also, the paddle park feature allows the paddler a peace of mind when fishing or taking photos.

Final Verdict

By now, you must be convinced that I have nothing but praises for the Perception Pescador 12.0 fishing kayak. Perception Kayaks Pescador Pro 12.0 is a great fishing kayak that you will be able to use for many other purposes. It is equipped with tons of cool features that will be hard to find in other kayaks in the same price range. I highly recommend getting Perception Pescador Pro 12.0 kayak for both the newbies and seasoned kayakers.

Good Posts​